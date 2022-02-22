Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,674 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.83% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $77,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $64.19 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

