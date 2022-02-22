Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,915 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $31,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,115 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,523,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,330,000 after acquiring an additional 606,735 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,455,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,744,000 after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,226,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,949,000 after acquiring an additional 193,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,724,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,985 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.