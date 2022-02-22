Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,966.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,930,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $92.95 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.28.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

