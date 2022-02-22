Vapotherm (VAPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vapotherm stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $352.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of -1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 40.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vapotherm by 362.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vapotherm by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VAPO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

