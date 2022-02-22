Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Trading Down 11.2%

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST) shares were down 11.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.51 ($0.02). Approximately 16,829,530 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 301% from the average daily volume of 4,201,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vast Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Vast Resources alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.98. The stock has a market cap of £4.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31.

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, diamond, copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community diamond concession situated in Zimbabwe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vast Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.