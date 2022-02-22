Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,600 shares of company stock worth $443,375. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.56.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

