Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.11

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VAXX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000.
About Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)
Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaxxinity (VAXX)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.