Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.11

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VAXX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000.

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

