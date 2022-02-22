Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of VCM stock opened at C$16.85 on Tuesday. Vecima Networks has a twelve month low of C$13.64 and a twelve month high of C$17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$388.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VCM. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Vecima Networks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Vecima Networks in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

