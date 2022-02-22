Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of VCM stock opened at C$16.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.74. Vecima Networks has a 52 week low of C$13.64 and a 52 week high of C$17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$388.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Vecima Networks in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Vecima Networks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

