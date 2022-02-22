VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Get VEON alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. VEON has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEON. FMR LLC increased its position in VEON by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in VEON by 773.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 295,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VEON by 74.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 257,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VEON by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VEON during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEON (VEON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.