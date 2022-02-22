Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 7,766 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 99.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

