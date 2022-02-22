Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 36,705 Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $10,832,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $10,412,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $76,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STL opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.59%.

STL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

