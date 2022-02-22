Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 1,364 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWAV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

SWAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $147.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $91.46 and a one year high of $249.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -134.08 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $3,525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $690,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,817 shares of company stock worth $6,886,196. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.