Verso (VSO) 1-Day Volume Hits $123,645.00

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Verso coin can now be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a market cap of $2.92 million and $123,645.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verso has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042787 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.95 or 0.06874496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,923.60 or 0.99812765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00049913 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

