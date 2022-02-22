Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VERU shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

Get Veru alerts:

VERU opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.48 million, a P/E ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.45. Veru has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Veru by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Veru by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veru by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.