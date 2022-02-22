Vestcor Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC)

Vestcor Inc reduced its position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Thayer Ventures Acquisition worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $7,908,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition by 228.2% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 593,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 412,548 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,540,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,528,000. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TVAC opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

