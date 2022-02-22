Vestcor Inc Decreases Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Vestcor Inc decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,143,000 after acquiring an additional 736,144 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,445,000 after buying an additional 861,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,393,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after buying an additional 155,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,761,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,547,000 after buying an additional 40,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,840,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,553,000 after buying an additional 277,055 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $148.28 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $136.56 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

