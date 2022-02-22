Vestcor Inc Has $452,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Vestcor Inc lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

PSX stock opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

