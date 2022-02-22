Vestcor Inc Lowers Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Vestcor Inc lowered its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 117.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 107.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 162,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after acquiring an additional 84,096 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.24.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $267,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock worth $4,855,951. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $85.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $114.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

