Vestcor Inc Reduces Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Masimo were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in Masimo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,372,000 after purchasing an additional 71,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Masimo by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,845,000 after purchasing an additional 69,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Masimo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Masimo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Masimo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 832,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $1,242,516. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $154.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $133.94 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.54.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.60.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

