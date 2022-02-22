Vestcor Inc Sells 42,816 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,816 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IRT. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $104,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 106.2% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $226,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

