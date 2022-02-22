ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc reduced its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 104,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $2,994,036.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

