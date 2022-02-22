Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

VCTR stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.26. 545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $4,405,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Demartini purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.30 per share, with a total value of $476,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Victory Capital by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Victory Capital by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 24,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Victory Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

