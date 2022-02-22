View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Down 7.5%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s stock price fell 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.59. 93,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,150,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

VIEW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in View during the second quarter worth about $68,003,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of View by 16,724.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,325,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,821,000 after buying an additional 5,293,385 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in View by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,826,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after buying an additional 2,922,036 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in View by 22.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,904,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,526 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in View by 1,029.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,399 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

