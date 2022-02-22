ViewRay (VRAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect ViewRay to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $604.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ViewRay by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 890.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 168,489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 37.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 57,354 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 363.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRAY. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.