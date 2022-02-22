ViewRay (VRAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect ViewRay to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $604.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $8.25.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ViewRay by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 890.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 168,489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 37.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 57,354 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 363.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ViewRay
ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ViewRay (VRAY)
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.