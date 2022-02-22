Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 199.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,627 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 8.1% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 12.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 7.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.81.

Shares of SPCE opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.21. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $57.51.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

