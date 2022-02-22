Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.