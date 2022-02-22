Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

VIST stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $599.16 million, a P/E ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,245,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 904,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 80,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,104,000. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

