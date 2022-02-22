Visteon (NYSE:VC) Trading Up 5.2%

Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) was up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $126.68 and last traded at $126.68. Approximately 1,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 309,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.37.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VC shares. StockNews.com raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Company Profile (NYSE:VC)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.