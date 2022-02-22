Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Vivint Smart Home to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
VVNT opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.88. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.63.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 29.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 973,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 13.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.
Vivint Smart Home Company Profile
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
