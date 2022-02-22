Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 543,579 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 8,357.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543,579 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTGX shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.16. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

