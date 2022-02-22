Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 601 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 500.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. boosted their target price on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen raised HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.96.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $497.59 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.96 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $543.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total value of $1,051,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,218 shares of company stock valued at $17,007,161 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

