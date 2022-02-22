Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 277,640 Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 277,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Axsome Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,614,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,350,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

AXSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.