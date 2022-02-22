Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,444 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 81,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,698 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 646.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 16,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $613.13 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $467.22 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $651.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $656.05.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,133. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.59.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

