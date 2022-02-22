Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $10.64 Million Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,661 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Sage Therapeutics worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,976,000 after purchasing an additional 957,993 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 79,583 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,560,000 after acquiring an additional 529,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAGE shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

SAGE opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $88.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

