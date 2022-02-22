Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $11.28 Million Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 94,127 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,275,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of PTC as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of PTC by 121.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 46.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PTC stock opened at $108.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.29.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
PTC Company Profile
PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.
