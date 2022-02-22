Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $11.28 Million Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 94,127 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,275,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of PTC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of PTC by 121.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 46.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

PTC stock opened at $108.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.