Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,113,462 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

NOK stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

