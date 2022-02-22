Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 13,860 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,860 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Saia worth $10,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,400,000 after acquiring an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Saia by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Saia by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 778,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $267.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.66 and a 200-day moving average of $285.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.02 and a 52-week high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

