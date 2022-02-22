Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Shake Shack worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,400,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Shake Shack by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,349,000 after acquiring an additional 91,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Shake Shack by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after acquiring an additional 86,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 54,234 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average is $77.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.14, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $130.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.