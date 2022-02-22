Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,488,000 after buying an additional 2,842,420 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $919,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on X. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

NYSE:X opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.11.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

