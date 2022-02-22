Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,256,108 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,256,108 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Force Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 244.7% in the third quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,196,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 849,131 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 6.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 486,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -150.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $110,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,995 shares of company stock worth $378,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

