Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 234 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 236,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,270,000 after purchasing an additional 57,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $153.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.67 and its 200 day moving average is $166.64. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.24 and a 12 month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

