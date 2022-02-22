Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 606 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPX FLOW worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 53.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPX FLOW by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $81.27. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.54 and a 52-week high of $88.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.61.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

