Vtex (VTEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Vtex to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE VTEX opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Vtex has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $33.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

