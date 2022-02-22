Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WNC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wabash National from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of WNC opened at $16.94 on Friday. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $838.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $31,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

