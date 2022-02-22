Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.97. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 31.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

WASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $971.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $60.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

In other news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,332,000 after buying an additional 561,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 56,936 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,819,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

