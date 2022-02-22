Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wayfair from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $263.52.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair stock opened at $128.09 on Friday. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $125.31 and a 52-week high of $355.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.40 and a 200-day moving average of $228.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.22 and a beta of 2.84.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Wayfair by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.