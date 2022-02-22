Wayfair (W) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wayfair (NYSE:W) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Wayfair to post earnings of ($1.62) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of W opened at $128.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 164.22 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.40 and a 200 day moving average of $228.33. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $125.31 and a 52-week high of $355.96.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Wedbush downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.52.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $292,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,315 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after buying an additional 30,909 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

