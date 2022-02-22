Wealth Quarterback LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3,554.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,519 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.02. 1,317,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,330,652. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.