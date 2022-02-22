Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $452,000 Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 608.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,807,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,140 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140,823.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 215,460 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 534,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,115,000 after acquiring an additional 176,013 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 77.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 337,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 147,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 785,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after buying an additional 124,534 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.45. 61,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,662. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.37. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

